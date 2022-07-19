Can You Guess Florida's Favorite Junk Food?

What may taste good may not always be good for you. We know this, yet some of us can't stay away from chips, cookies, and other delicious treats and snacks. For those who can, we salute you for resisting temptation.

Since there are so many gooey, greasy, and downright delicious things you can put in your body, some researchers were wondering if some states were craving one item more than others. Zippia took that dive by compiling data from Google Trends in every state.

According to the study, the most popular junk food in Florida is...

Mini doughnuts!

Looks like residents of the Sunshine State are the only ones reaching for these delicious treats. Other states were craving chips, cookies, candy, and other snacks.

Here's each state's favorite junk food:

Alabama: Ruffles

Alaska: Granola bars

Arizona: Cheez-Its

Arkansas: Doritos

California: Cheetos

Colorado: Cosmic Brownies

Connecticut: Oreos

Delaware: Fritos

Florida: Mini doughnuts

Georgia: Lay's Chips

Hawaii: Oreos

Idaho: Cliff Bars

Illinois: Skinny Pop Popcorn

Indiana: Pringles

Iowa: Pringles

Kansas: Nutter Butters

Kentucky: Fritos

Louisiana: PayDays

Maine: Ritz Crackers

Maryland: Oreos

Massachusetts: Crunch bars

Michigan: Sour Patch Kids

Minnesota: Snickers

Mississippi: Twinkies

Missouri: Grandma's cookies

Montana: Rice Krispies Treats

Nebraska: Fritos

Nevada: Kit-Kat bars

New Hampshire: Almond Joys

New Jersey: Oreos

New Mexico: Beef jerky

New York: Chips Ahoy

North Carolina: Starburst

North Dakota: Sunflower seeds

Ohio: Starburst

Oklahoma: Sour Patch Kids

Oregon: Kettle chips

Pennsylvania: Hershey's

Rhode Island: Ritz Crackers

South Carolina: Salt and vinegar chips

South Dakota: Milky Ways

Tennessee: Baby Ruth

Texas: Funyuns

Utah: 3 Musketeers

Vermont: Muffins

Virginia: Oreos

Washington: Cheez-Its

West Virginia: Lay's Chips

Wisconsin: Twix

Wyoming: sunflower seeds

If you want to check out the entire study, click here.