Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar Arrested While Protesting Outside Supreme Court

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar was arrested today (July 19) while protesting outside of the Supreme Court, according to CBS News. The protest Omar was attending involved the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Following the arrest, Omar released a statement on Twitter. She said she was arrested, "while participating in a civil disobedience action with my fellow Members of Congress outside the Supreme Court."

She added, "I will continue to do everything in my power to raise the alarm about the assault on our reproductive rights!" Along with the statement, she posted a video of her walking from the protest with her arms behind her back. You can read her full statement and watch the video below.

Missouri Rep. Cori Bush also tweeted — and later deleted — a photo of herself and fellow representatives Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib at the protest.

U.S. Capitol police confirmed that 34 people were arrested at the protest, including 16 members of Congress. Ocasio-Cortez, Pressley and Tlaib were also reportedly arrested during the protest.