This Is The Most Dangerous City In California

What is dangerous to some people, may seem less dangerous to others. Regardless to which extent the word is used, the most dangerous city in all of California statistically has more crime than any other region. In this city, one is more likely to be the victim of a violent crime than in other cities throughout the state. This city stands as the most dangerous due to the crime rates that continue to rise.

According to Money Inc., the most dangerous city in all of California is Monroe. Monroe is a section of Los Angeles that currently has high crime rates.

Here is what Money Inc. had to say about the most dangerous city in California:

"If you live or plan to live in Monroe, Los Angeles, you better put your home and office security alarm system in place lest you become a victim of violent crime. According to Neighborhood Scout, Monroe, LA, ranked first as the city with the most criminal activities as of 2022. It’s reported that one in 34 people living or visiting there were victims of violent crimes. That is a 66% up from 2021, and despite law enforcers trying to arrest, charge, and convict the perpetrators, the number keeps going up. Will the trend change in subsequent years? We’ll never know as time will tell."

