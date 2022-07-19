This Is The Most Dangerous City In Georgia

What is dangerous to some people, may seem less dangerous to others. Regardless to which extent the word is used, the most dangerous city in all of Georgia statistically has more crime than any other region. In this city, one is more likely to be the victim of a violent crime than in other cities throughout the state. This city stands as the most dangerous due to the crime rates that continue to rise.

According to Money Inc., the most dangerous city in all of Georgia is Albany. Albany has one of the highest homicide rates in all of America.

Here is what Money Inc. had to say about the most dangerous city in Georgia:

"For every 56 people, one is likely to be a victim in Albany, Georgia. Out of 1,000 residents, 17 are criminals, and the number keeps increasing. Experts argue that the COVID-19 pandemic might have aggravated the high crime rate as most people’s businesses closed down and companies needed to downsize. Do you remember George Floyd, an Afro-American who was murdered by a police officer in the public’s glare? Many people were rattled by this, leading to nationwide protests. Consequently, many people began buying firearms for protection, leading to high homicide rates. The city isn’t safe for anyone, whether you’re a police officer or an ordinary businessperson."

For more information regarding the most dangerous cities in all of America visit HERE.