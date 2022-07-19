This Is The Most Dangerous City In Michigan

What is dangerous to some people, may seem less dangerous to others. Regardless to which extent the word is used, the most dangerous city in all of Michigan statistically has more crime than any other region. In this city, one is more likely to be the victim of a violent crime than in other cities throughout the state. This city stands as the most dangerous due to the crime rates that continue to rise.

According to Money Inc., the most dangerous city in all of Michigan is Detroit. The source notes that this could be due to a citywide shortage of emergency personnel and police.

Here is what Money Inc. had to say about the most dangerous city in Michigan:

"Of all cities in the US, Detroit, Michigan, is the worst hit when it comes to 911 services and police availability. The police are hardly enough to protect citizens despite having more than the average number of cops for its population. According to Forbes, 22.6 per 1,000 residents engage in crime, and one in 44 has a chance of being a victim. If you live there, watch your back."

For more information regarding the most dangerous cities in all of America visit HERE.