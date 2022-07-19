This Is The Most Dangerous City In Missouri

What is dangerous to some people, may seem less dangerous to others. Regardless to which extent the word is used, the most dangerous city in all of Missouri statistically has more crime than any other region. In this city, one is more likely to be the victim of a violent crime than in other cities throughout the state. This city stands as the most dangerous due to the crime rates that continue to rise.

According to Money Inc., the most dangerous city in all of Missouri is Springfield. Springfield ranks high on the list due to its number of rape reports. The source mentions that your home is 300% more likely to get broken into in Springfield than any other Missouri city.

Here is what Money Inc. had to say about the most dangerous city in Missouri:

"In 2019, Springfield had 356 rape reports. Your home is 300% more likely to be broken into if it lacks an alarm system. Experts believe that the city’s violent crime rate is 1,519 per 100,000 every 46 minutes. You can blame the gang members dealing meth and cocaine for the violent crimes."

For more information regarding the most dangerous cities in all of America visit HERE.