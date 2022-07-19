This Is The Most Dangerous City In Ohio

What is dangerous to some people, may seem less dangerous to others. Regardless to which extent the word is used, the most dangerous city in all of Ohio statistically has more crime than any other region. In this city, one is more likely to be the victim of a violent crime than in other cities throughout the state. This city stands as the most dangerous due to the crime rates that continue to rise.

According to Money Inc., the most dangerous city in all of Ohio is Cleveland. This city also ranked among America's most miserable cities.

Here is what Money Inc. had to say about the most dangerous city in Ohio:

"Cleveland, Ohio, ranks third among America’s most miserable cities, making it an unsafe place to live in. This city attracts all types of violent crimes from high unemployment, unfavorable weather, high taxes, and corrupt public officials. It’s reported that 1,517 per 100,000 residents commit violent crimes each day. One in 59 individuals is more likely to become a victim of violent crimes. If you’re living, studying, vacationing, or working there, keep your fingers crossed, hoping not to become a victim."

