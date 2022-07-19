This Is The Most Dangerous City In Ohio

By Logan DeLoye

July 19, 2022

Crime scene with a marked police cruiser
Photo: Getty Images

What is dangerous to some people, may seem less dangerous to others. Regardless to which extent the word is used, the most dangerous city in all of Ohio statistically has more crime than any other region. In this city, one is more likely to be the victim of a violent crime than in other cities throughout the state. This city stands as the most dangerous due to the crime rates that continue to rise.

According to Money Inc., the most dangerous city in all of Ohio is Cleveland. This city also ranked among America's most miserable cities.

Here is what Money Inc. had to say about the most dangerous city in Ohio:

"Cleveland, Ohio, ranks third among America’s most miserable cities, making it an unsafe place to live in. This city attracts all types of violent crimes from high unemployment, unfavorable weather, high taxes, and corrupt public officials. It’s reported that 1,517 per 100,000 residents commit violent crimes each day. One in 59 individuals is more likely to become a victim of violent crimes. If you’re living, studying, vacationing, or working there, keep your fingers crossed, hoping not to become a victim."

For more information regarding the most dangerous cities in all of America visit HERE.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.