This Is The Most Dangerous City In Wisconsin

What is dangerous to some people, may seem less dangerous to others. Regardless to which extent the word is used, the most dangerous city in all of Wisconsin statistically has more crime than any other region. In this city, one is more likely to be the victim of a violent crime than in other cities throughout the state. This city stands as the most dangerous due to the crime rates that continue to rise.

According to Money Inc., the most dangerous city in all of Wisconsin is Milwaukee. The source advises visitors not to talk to strangers in secluded areas.

Here is what Money Inc. had to say about the most dangerous city in Wisconsin:

"From muggings and burglary to other violent crimes, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is one of the unsafe cities in Wisconsin. The largest city in Wisconsin attracts people of all calibers and socio-economic statuses. Experts advise you to walk with a friend on the streets rather than alone, thanks to the crime rate of 1,332 incidents per 100,000 residents. So, if you have to talk to a stranger, make sure it’s in a public place to avoid being bait for criminals"

