This Is The Most Famous Band From Georgia

Although many consider New York City, Los Angeles, Detroit and Nashville as America's music meccas, there are legendary bands from every state in the U.S. Have you ever wondered what iconic band hails from your home state?

Insider compiled a list of the most famous bands from each state. They looked at reputation, record sales and awards, considering each band within their own era, to make their determinations. After all, just because a band is popular now doesn't mean their fame outshines that of the biggest band from a previous decade.

With this in mind, Insider found that R.E.M. are the most popular band from Georgia. Here's what they had to say about them:

Hailing from Athens, Georgia, R.E.M. was founded in 1980 after drummer Bill Berry, guitarist Peter Buck, bassist Mike Mills, and lead vocalist Michael Stipe, all met as students at the University of Georgia. Between 1982 and 2012 when the band amicably broke up, R.E.M. released 15 albums, six of which went platinum; many others reached gold. The band has won three Grammys off 13 nominations and released countless songs that broke into the Billboard Top 10 and Top 40 lists, including "Losing My Religion" and "The One I Love." Thanks to Buck's iconic 12-string arpeggios, Stipe's cerebral lyrics, and efficient yet catchy rhythms from Berry and Mills, R.E.M. is celebrated as a pioneering alternative rock band that paved the way for '90s grunge and post-punk icons including Nirvana, Pearl Jam, and The Smashing Pumpkins.