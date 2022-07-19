This Is The Most Famous Band From Missouri

Although many consider New York City, Los Angeles, Detroit and Nashville as America's music meccas, there are legendary bands from every state in the U.S. Have you ever wondered what iconic band hails from your home state?

Insider compiled a list of the most famous bands from each state. They looked at reputation, record sales and awards, considering each band within their own era, to make their determinations. After all, just because a band is popular now doesn't mean their fame outshines that of the biggest band from a previous decade.

With this in mind, Insider found that Ike and Tina Turner, while technically a duo, are the most popular band from Missouri. Here's what they had to say about them:

Ike and Tina Turner were a wildly successful duo for nearly 20 years, as they topped R&B and pop charts, toured with the Rolling Stones, and won a Grammy for their song "Proud Mary." In 1976, Tina left what she described as an abusive relationship with Ike and went on to build her own successful solo career.

During her solo career, Tina Turner won three 1984 Grammy Awards. She was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991.