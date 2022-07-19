This Is The Most Famous Band From Nebraska

Although many consider New York City, Los Angeles, Detroit and Nashville as America's music meccas, there are legendary bands from every state in the U.S. Have you ever wondered what iconic band hails from your home state?

Insider compiled a list of the most famous bands from each state. They looked at reputation, record sales and awards, considering each band within their own era, to make their determinations. After all, just because a band is popular now doesn't mean their fame outshines that of the biggest band from a previous decade.

With this in mind, Insider found that Bright Eyes are the most popular band from Nebraska. Here's what they had to say about them:

Bright Eyes is the main creative vehicle for Omaha-born Conor Oberst. The band has had some notable success on the charts: In 2005 its album I'm Wide Awake, It's Morning peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 and its 2007 album Cassadaga peaked at No. 4. After a nine-year hiatus, the band released a new album, Down In the Weeds, Where the World Once Was, in 2020.

Oberst has also played in several other bands, including Desaparecidos, the Faint, Commander Venus, Park Ave., Conor Oberst and the Mystic Valley Band, Monsters of Folk, and Better Oblivion Community Center.