Watch System Of A Down Members Perform 'Aerials' With Mexican Street Band

System of a Down's Serj Tankian and John Dolmayan have very different political views, but they still maintain a friendship (and are brothers in law, having married a pair of sisters). Case in point: Over the weekend, the drummer celebrated his 50th birthday in San José del Cabo, Mexico, and the singer was there for the festivities.

As footage shows, Dolmayan was playing drums on a cover of SOAD's "Aerials" with a street band called Medium when someone motioned for Tankian to join the performance. He took the mic and duetted with the band's singer, who also had a pretty amazing voice. Check out the video above.

Back in 2020, SOAD released two new singles — "Protect the Land " and "Genocidal Humanoidz" — which was their first new music in 15 years. While the move excited fans, the band explained that it was a one-off to raise money for Armenians.

“We still have something to give to the world and when you put something out that actually makes an impact, you’re, like, ‘Why aren’t we doing this all the time?’ And then I go down the rabbit hole of frustration and anger,” Dolmayan said in a recent interview about his frustrations over the band not releasing more music. “I’m a sensitive person, so I can’t just hold this stuff in — it has to come out one way or the other. And it takes me a long time to deal with it and to cope with it because I also am realistic in that life is finite; you only have a certain amount of time. And here we are.”