Why Doesn’t Anyone Want To Date Anymore?

Reese said the initial idea for their episode “Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Dates: Part 1” was to tell funny bad date stories, but after talking with many of her friends she realized that scary and dangerous was the common theme among their bad date stories.

“This is sort of excepted,” she said. “Every woman I talked to had this, truly horrendous (story.) It makes me very mad that this is dating.”

McVey talked about how these horror stories have a common theme, men who push themselves on their dates, creating toxic and bad situations in the process. Women have extra steps they have to take in order to prepare themselves to date safely that men do not have to take, she said. McVey added that having conversations about safe dating is important to keep women safe, and men need to do a better job at listening to women when it comes to their dating fears. It's a conversation that is often ignored and contributes to the dating fatigue so many are feeling.

“It’s to the point to where you and I are like, ‘Okay, we’re good,’” said McVey. “In my mind, if (my boyfriend and I) were to breakup, or it ends, I don’t I want to try again.”

This burnout is felt by single women across the country as many just opt out of the dating culture much like Reese herself. The host explained she hasn’t actively dated in a long time and listening to the bad date horror stories from her friends reminded her of why she wasn’t.

“One of my thoughts was that 'This is not worth it,'” said Reese. “I have two (friends) and they're like ‘I’m done with it. I don’t find it fulfilling, I don’t feel like I need it and it’s not worth it.'”

She adds that the decision whether to date is a personal decision, and she understands the importance of close relationships. However, she also said the number of women deciding to quit seeking partners altogether says a lot about the current state of dating.

“We are having women opt-out of (dating) by high margins,” said Reese. “I know there have been reports on it a lot recently where they are like ‘No one is dating, no one wants to have kids! Why?’ I’ve got a lot of examples why, you just need to talk to people.”

