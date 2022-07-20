50 Songs To Add To Your Summer Playlist
By Yashira C.
July 21, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Summer is finally here! With all the new music releases that have dropped this year, it can be a challenge to figure out just what songs to add to your summer playlist. In this list, you can find 50 songs spanning multiple genres including pop, hip hop, and alternative to help you get in the mood for summer. While there are plenty of fresh new 2022 tracks, there's also a good amount of throwbacks included like "California Gurls" by Katy Perry and "Hot In Here" by Nelly. From Beyonce and Lizzo to Harry Styles and Maneskin, here's a list of songs to add to your summer playlist!
- Beyonce, "Break My Soul"
- Lizzo, "About Damn Time"
- Demi Lovato, "Cool For The Summer"
- Taylor Swift, "Cruel Summer"
- Ava Max, "Maybe You're The Problem"
- Glass Animals, "Heat Waves"
- Harry Styles, "Late Night Talking"
- Taylor Swift, "August"
- Weezer, "Feels Like Summer"
- Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, "I Know What You Did Last Summer"
- Lizzo, "Grrrls"
- Grouplove, "Tongue Tied"
- Harry Styles, "Golden"
- Jack Harlow, "First Class"
- Charlie Puth & Jungkook, "Left And Right"
- Halsey, "So Good"
- Doja Cat, "Vegas"
- Demi Lovato, "Substance"
- Dove Cameron, "Breakfast"
- Maneskin, "Supermodel"
- Shawn Mendes, "Summer of Love"
- Harry Styles, "Watermelon Sugar"
- Kacey Musgraves, "Golden Hour"
- Lorde, "Solar Power"
- Taking Back Sunday, "You're So Last Summer"
- Calvin Harris with Dua Lipa & Young Thug, "Potion"
- Nelly, "Hot In Here"
- Rosalia, SAOKO
- DNCE, "Cake By The Ocean"
- Katy Perry, "California Gurls"
- Japanese Breakfast, "Be Sweet"
- OutKast, "Hey Ya!"
- Carly Rae Jepsen, "Western Wind"
- Megan Thee Stallion, "Plan B"
- Avril Lavigne, "Girlfriend"
- Black Eyed Peas, "I Gotta Feeling"
- The Strokes, "Eternal Summer"
- Cardi B with Lil Durk & Kanye West, "Hot Sh*t"
- DNCE, "Move"
- Dua Lipa & Megan Thee Stallion, "Sweetest Pie"
- Kesha, "Your Love Is My Drug"
- Charli XCX, "Baby"
- Steve Lacy, "Bad Habit"
- M.I.A, "Paper Planes"
- Jonas Brothers, "Burnin' Up"
- Britney Spears, "Toxic"
- Doja Cat & SZA, "Kiss Me More"
- The Weeknd, "Save Your Tears"
- Drake, "Massive"
- Calvin Harris with Halsey, Justin Timberlake & Pharell, "Stay With Me"