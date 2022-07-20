50 Songs To Add To Your Summer Playlist

Summer is finally here! With all the new music releases that have dropped this year, it can be a challenge to figure out just what songs to add to your summer playlist. In this list, you can find 50 songs spanning multiple genres including pop, hip hop, and alternative to help you get in the mood for summer. While there are plenty of fresh new 2022 tracks, there's also a good amount of throwbacks included like "California Gurls" by Katy Perry and "Hot In Here" by Nelly. From Beyonce and Lizzo to Harry Styles and Maneskin, here's a list of songs to add to your summer playlist!