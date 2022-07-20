Ariana Grande Reacts To Selena Gomez Using Her Song In A TikTok

Ariana Grande has reacted to Selena Gomez's latest TikTok featuring one of her songs.

On Wednesday (July 20) Gomez shared a morning skincare and makeup routine video to TikTok with "My Hair" by Grande as the soundtrack. “Morning routine before make up!” the Only Murders actress wrote in the caption before tagging her beauty line Rare Beauty. In the video, Gomez shows herself applying a lip mask, under eye masks, hair products, and more. The "positions" singer later reposted the video to her Instagram stories and showed loved to Gomez with several emojis including three with hands in the shape of a heart.

Watch the TikTok and see Grande's story post below: