Ariana Grande Reacts To Selena Gomez Using Her Song In A TikTok
By Yashira C.
July 21, 2022
Ariana Grande has reacted to Selena Gomez's latest TikTok featuring one of her songs.
On Wednesday (July 20) Gomez shared a morning skincare and makeup routine video to TikTok with "My Hair" by Grande as the soundtrack. “Morning routine before make up!” the Only Murders actress wrote in the caption before tagging her beauty line Rare Beauty. In the video, Gomez shows herself applying a lip mask, under eye masks, hair products, and more. The "positions" singer later reposted the video to her Instagram stories and showed loved to Gomez with several emojis including three with hands in the shape of a heart.
Watch the TikTok and see Grande's story post below:
@selenagomez
Morning routine before make up! @Rare Beauty♬ my hair - Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande shows love to Selena Gomez doing her morning routine to her song, “my hair.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2FqsmaPMSz— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 20, 2022
Grande has some exciting projects in the works, including her role in the upcoming movie musical Wicked. The singer reportedly arrived in the UK to begin filming last week. She took to her IG stories to tease the film as production starts. The teaser photos included one of hot air balloons in an open field and another of a framed photo of the Scarecrow from Wizard of Oz. According to the Hollywood Reporter, filming was set to take off back in March in Atlanta but was pushed back to June 2022 on sound stages in the newly built Sky Studios in Elstree, England.