Country Singer Dale Watson's Signature Guitar Stolen From Texas Restaurant

Country singer Dale Watson is on the hunt for his signature coin-encrusted guitar that was reportedly stolen from a restaurant in Texas last weekend.

The "I Lie When I Drink" singer took to Instagram earlier this week to ask the Houston community for help. "Last Saturday my van was stolen and besides my personal things and a lot of money , the one thing that has been with me almost 30 years is my Guitar. It’s pretty unique so if by chance you see it in a pawn shop please let me or the Houston Police know," Watson said.

He added an update that his van was returned back to him. But was inside it is still missing, including about $14,000 worth of gear, a suitcase, stage clothes, cash, musical equipment and the guitar.

The incident allegedly occurred at Christie's Seafood & Steaks on Westheimer last Saturday (July 16). "I do not think this was a targeted robbery. It happened at Westheimer and Richmond. The area is not the least crime area," Watson told FOX 26.

The guitar, which Watson has had for nearly 30 years, is covered in coins he's collected during his travels. "I had all these coins from all over the world, and they were going to be useless — the German Deutsche Mark, the French franc, the Italian lira — all these different coins and I just couldn’t throw them away. To me, it’s sentimental and reminds me of where I’ve been," he said.

The Texas-based singer, 59, added the guitar is like a "part of me." "It’s really strange to play a show without it. You can’t just buy one in a store somewhere. They’re custom-built for you. That guitar has been with me through thick and thin. I’ve written lots of songs with that guitar. It’s pretty special. I hope I get it back," he said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston Police Department.