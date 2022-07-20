Fans Pay Tribute To Chester Bennington On Fifth Anniversary Of His Death

It's been five years since Chester Bennington left this world. Though it's a sad anniversary, fans have decided to use it as a means to celebrate the life of the Linkin Park singer and share how he's impacted them personally.

"We know today is rough for a lot of people. It is for us too, and not just today, we miss Chester every time we hear a Linkin Park song or see a picture of him randomly online," Linkin Park Association wrote on Twitter. "Use today to practice self care. Find something that makes you happy. It’s what Chester would want

"This man saved a whole generation by describing his own pain. I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for Chester. He saved my life and many others too. He understood," one fan tweeted. "Rest in peace Chester You're greatly missed my angel."

"Remembering one of the greatest rockstars to EVER walk this earth 5 years on. he was not only a rockstar, but a husband, father, friend, role model, as well as an inspiration for millions across the world," wrote another.

Other fans made compilation videos and shared photos to commemorate Chester. See these and other fan tributes below.