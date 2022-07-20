Fans Pay Tribute To Chester Bennington On Fifth Anniversary Of His Death

By Katrina Nattress

July 20, 2022

Spike TV's 10th Annual Video Game Awards - Show
Photo: Getty Images North America

It's been five years since Chester Bennington left this world. Though it's a sad anniversary, fans have decided to use it as a means to celebrate the life of the Linkin Park singer and share how he's impacted them personally.

"We know today is rough for a lot of people. It is for us too, and not just today, we miss Chester every time we hear a Linkin Park song or see a picture of him randomly online," Linkin Park Association wrote on Twitter. "Use today to practice self care. Find something that makes you happy. It’s what Chester would want

"This man saved a whole generation by describing his own pain. I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for Chester. He saved my life and many others too. He understood," one fan tweeted. "Rest in peace Chester You're greatly missed my angel."

"Remembering one of the greatest rockstars to EVER walk this earth 5 years on. he was not only a rockstar, but a husband, father, friend, role model, as well as an inspiration for millions across the world," wrote another.

Other fans made compilation videos and shared photos to commemorate Chester. See these and other fan tributes below.

Linkin Park
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.