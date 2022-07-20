Fans Pay Tribute To Chester Bennington On Fifth Anniversary Of His Death
By Katrina Nattress
July 20, 2022
It's been five years since Chester Bennington left this world. Though it's a sad anniversary, fans have decided to use it as a means to celebrate the life of the Linkin Park singer and share how he's impacted them personally.
"We know today is rough for a lot of people. It is for us too, and not just today, we miss Chester every time we hear a Linkin Park song or see a picture of him randomly online," Linkin Park Association wrote on Twitter. "Use today to practice self care. Find something that makes you happy. It’s what Chester would want
"This man saved a whole generation by describing his own pain. I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for Chester. He saved my life and many others too. He understood," one fan tweeted. "Rest in peace Chester You're greatly missed my angel."
"Remembering one of the greatest rockstars to EVER walk this earth 5 years on. he was not only a rockstar, but a husband, father, friend, role model, as well as an inspiration for millions across the world," wrote another.
Other fans made compilation videos and shared photos to commemorate Chester. See these and other fan tributes below.
You're greatly missed my angel.#ChesterBennington #MakeChesterProud #LinkinPark pic.twitter.com/dPNXwOopbw
Remembering one of the greatest rockstars— Tia ψ🏴 (@LPGozza) July 19, 2022
to EVER walk this earth 5 years on. he was
not only a rockstar, but a husband, father,
friend, role model, as well as an inspiration
for millions across the world.
Rest In Peace Chester Bennington❤️#MakeChesterProud #ChesterBennington pic.twitter.com/AM8dFY3ypJ
It’s been 5 years we lost you. Gone but never forgotten.#MakeChesterProud #ChesterBennington— Serenade·•ੈ✩‧₊˚ (@serenademcpeace) July 20, 2022
pic.twitter.com/qco3L0S6Pe
It's been 5 years, but some things won't ever change. I am and always will be grateful for all the years you spent here. For all the songs, videos, photos, jokes, smiles and love that you never hesistated to give us.— m. (@devils_drop) July 20, 2022
I miss you and love you. ❤ #ChesterBennington #LinkinPark pic.twitter.com/oRZwWytGY0
5 years without you here Chester. Everyone misses your presence and your voice every day. The world has lost one of the most iconic voice in rock and music. Wish you were here longer 💔 #ChesterBennington #LinkinPark pic.twitter.com/0beVbeJMm5— Randy🇭🇰check📌 (@RandyUTDLP) July 19, 2022
Chester❤️— a.🍍 (@BroodingAnanas) July 20, 2022
Today I’m sharing this compilation that I made, to remember his joy, his energy, his goofy sense of humor, his laughter, and hopefully to make some of you smile❤️#ChesterBennington #LinkinPark pic.twitter.com/0MHnoGQxc0
Remembering @linkinpark Chester Bennington, can’t believe it’s now been 5 years since we lost this incredibly talented artist. Chester’s timeless music will continue to live on & inspire many #LinkinPark #ChesterBennington pic.twitter.com/Y3KTc3ysKQ— David Robertshaw (@DaveRobertshaw) July 20, 2022
5 years have passed since the death of Chester Bennington.— 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖚𝖓 (@Shadowfaaax) July 20, 2022
This man is one of the most important people to modern music and a lot of the bands you know and love wouldn't exist without him.
I also owe my life to this man. May he rest in peace 🖤 pic.twitter.com/SQrc8WpVmO