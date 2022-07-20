"YOU STILL HERE HO❓🤦🏾‍♀️ F*ck Friday “1,111” comments and I’ll drop my album at midnight," Flo Milli wrote.



The album also features an intro and outro from Flavor of Love and I Love New York's own Tiffany "New York" Pollard, who dubs her the "princess of this rap sh*t." The entire cover art is inspired by Pollard's reign on VH1 from the vintage logo to the classic TV guide template for the tracklist. Flo Milli confirmed the album's arrival about a month ago when she dropped her single "Conceited." The major label debut comes two years after she delivered her first mixtape Ho, Why Is You Here? which features 12 tracks with no features.



In addition to the album, Flo Milli also dropped the official music video for "No Face." Watch the video and listen to the entire album below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

