Get To Know The Artists Performing At This Year's Fiesta Latina

By Tony Centeno

July 21, 2022

iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina will return to Miami on Saturday, October 15th, at the FTX Arena. The once-in-a-lifetime show will be hosted by President and Chief Creative Officer of iHeartLatino and on-air talent for iHeartRadio Enrique Santos. The host of The Enrique Santos Morning Show will also give the iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award Presented by Ally to this year’s recipient, Enrique Iglesias.

“We are so excited to head back to Miami to celebrate the best of Latin music this year,” said Santos. “We’re thrilled to once again give fans the opportunity to come together and feel the unique energy that comes from celebrating our culture. This year’s iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award recipient, Enrique Iglesias, embodies that perfectly with his endless stream of hits and charitable work. It’s going to be a night to remember.” This year's Fiesta Latina will feature performances from Farruko, Nicky Jam, Jhay Cortez, Becky G, Myke Towers, Manuel Turizo, DJ Adoni and iHeartRadio Corazon Award recipient, Enrique Iglesias.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 22 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com. Before any of these Latin superstars hit the stage, scroll below and get to know a little bit more about each artist.

Farruko delivered eight sonically unique albums throughout the course of his career from 2010 all the way up until 2022. Earlier this year, Farru announced his plans to retire his well-known moniker during the Miami stop of his La 167 tour. Although he said he wouldn't perform as Farruko anymore, he still plans to hit the stage as “his true self,” Carlos Efrén Reyes Rosado. The performer recently received an award for best Christian song for “Gracias Remix” with Pedro Capo at the 2022 Premios Tu Musica Urbano show.
Nicky Jam has been rapping since he was a teenager. Since forming Los Cangris in Puerto Rico with Daddy Yankee in the early 2000's, the Dominican and Puerto Rican reggaetonero has become a pioneer in Urbano and Latin music overall. In addition to music, Nicky Jam is also an actor who's starred in films like 'Bad Boys For Life' (2020) and 'Tom & Jerry' (2021).
Puerto Rican rapper Jhay Cortez got his start in the music industry over a decade ago composing songs for Tito El Bambino and Zion y Lennox. After singing with a Latin pop group, Cortez eventually branched out on his own and launched his own solo career. He dropped his first single "Donde No Se Vea" in 2017 via Universal Music Group and has released several major records like "Dakiti" with Bad Bunny and "La Curiosidad" with Jay Wheeler and Myke Towers.
Becky G has spent the majority of her life pursuing her music career and now she's on top of the world. The Mexican-American singer and actress appeared in two short films before joining two girl groups. She eventually launched her solo career and began working with revered artists like will.i.am, Pitbull, Lil Jon and others before breaking into the Latin world in 2016 with her first all-Spanish song "Sola." Six years later, she released her second Spanish album 'Esquemas' featuring tracks like “Ram Pam Pam” with Natti Natasha, El Alfa and Karol G.
Myke Towers is one of the leading acts in Reggaeton and Latin Trap today. In recent years, the multiple platinum rapper out of Rio Piedra, Puerto Rico has worked with a wide range of Latin artists from Bad Bunny to Thalia and has dropped plenty of remixes to hit songs like Ozuna’s “Caramelo” and Prince Royce’s “Carita de Inocente.” In addition to working with established acts like Ozuna, Wisin, Arcangel and more, he’s also got a few tracks with Wiz Khalifa, Camila Cabello and Anitta.
Manuel Turizo might be the youngest performer on the lineup but he’s had plenty of success in the six years he’s been making music professionally. The Colombian rapper got his first major hit “Vaina Loca” featuring Ozuna in 2017 and hasn’t slowed down since. He’s dropped two projects since then and recently released his song “Vacaciones” with Luis Fonsi.
La Republica Dominicana’s DJ Adoni is guaranteed to shut the stage down with his dembow flows. The Carbon Fiber Music DJ appeared on Farruko’s 'La 167' album last year and recently dropped his own song “Mudate del Barrio” with China la Rabia.
iHeartRadio Corazon Award recipient, Enrique Iglesias' career spans across the past 27 years. The Spaniard-Filipino singer, who’s the son of the legendary Julio Iglesias, got his start in 1995, but formally crossed over as an English-language artist in 1999. His breakthrough hit “Bailamos” was released as a part of Will Smith’s 'Wild Wild West' soundtrack, but later became the lead single of his debut English album 'Enrique'. Since then, he’s dropped seven albums, won several Latin Grammys and has even tried his hand in TV and movies.
