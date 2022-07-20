Get To Know The Artists Performing At This Year's Fiesta Latina

iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina will return to Miami on Saturday, October 15th, at the FTX Arena. The once-in-a-lifetime show will be hosted by President and Chief Creative Officer of iHeartLatino and on-air talent for iHeartRadio Enrique Santos. The host of The Enrique Santos Morning Show will also give the iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award Presented by Ally to this year’s recipient, Enrique Iglesias.

“We are so excited to head back to Miami to celebrate the best of Latin music this year,” said Santos. “We’re thrilled to once again give fans the opportunity to come together and feel the unique energy that comes from celebrating our culture. This year’s iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award recipient, Enrique Iglesias, embodies that perfectly with his endless stream of hits and charitable work. It’s going to be a night to remember.” This year's Fiesta Latina will feature performances from Farruko, Nicky Jam, Jhay Cortez, Becky G, Myke Towers, Manuel Turizo, DJ Adoni and iHeartRadio Corazon Award recipient, Enrique Iglesias.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 22 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com. Before any of these Latin superstars hit the stage, scroll below and get to know a little bit more about each artist.