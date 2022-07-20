Jimmy Garoppolo Granted Permission To Seek Trade: Report

The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly granted Jimmy Garoppolo's agents permission to seek a trade after the veteran was cleared to begin practicing this week, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Niners are expected to be cautious with Garoppolo as has been the case throughout his recovery from offseason surgery on his throwing shoulder, which has slowed down the team's possible trade efforts, the team source confirmed to Schefter.

In May, head coach Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo would "most likely be traded," although also acknowledging that a move was "not a guarantee."

San Francisco appears to be ready to move on from Garoppolo, 30, with former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance, 22m entering his second NFL season and having spent the offseason working with the Niners' starting offense.

Garoppolo has spent the majority of the offseason rehabbing from his shoulder surgery in Southern California and was excused from the Niners' mandatory minicamp in June after missing the offseason conditioning program.

Garoppolo started in all 15 games he appeared in for the Niners last season, leading San Francisco to a 9-6 record during that span and two playoff victories, including an upset of the No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round, before being eliminated by the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.