Man Allegedly Killed Uncle During Fight Over Who Gets To Sleep On The Couch

A 22-year-old Arizona man is accused of fatally shooting his uncle during an argument over who would get to sleep on the couch. Court documents reviewed by Arizona Family said that a family member called 911 to report that 22-year-old Dajoun Ty Miller shot his uncle and was worried that he might open fire on other members of the family.

When officers arrived, Miller was waiting in the front yard with his hands up. He admitted to shooting his uncle, Denzell Williams, and told officers he had taken the gun apart.

When the officers went inside the home, they found Williams dead on the couch with multiple gunshot wounds and more than a dozen 9mm shell casings scattered around his body.

Family members told police that Miller was upset that his uncle had moved into the house. They said that they heard the two fighting over who would sleep on the couch and then heard gunshots. When they rushed downstairs, they saw Miller standing over his uncle, shooting him. While they pleaded with him to stop, Miller continued to fire.

Miller's family also told police that he has a history of hallucinations and undiagnosed mental illness.

The 22-year-old was taken into custody and is being held on a charge of first-degree murder.