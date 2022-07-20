Man Mows Down Family With Car, Fatally Shoots Toddler, Man With Shotgun

Three people were killed, and two others were injured in an attack near Glacier National Park on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation. The Glacier County Sheriff's Office said that 37-year-old Derick Madden tried to run down a family walking down the road with his Toyota Tacoma.

Madden then crashed his Tacoma into a tree but emerged armed with a shotgun. He approached the family with the gun, opened fire, and killed David Siau, 39, and his 18-month-old daughter, McKenzie Siau. Officials said that Christy Siau, 40, was holding McKenzie and was also shot, suffering critical injuries.

When Madden ran out of ammunition, he attacked Christina Siau, 30, with a knife, but she fought back and fatally wounded him. She was also critically injured in the attack.

Officials said that Madden was previously in a relationship with Christina and likely suffered from mental illness. However, they did not say what caused him to attack the family.

"The investigation continues, and detectives are working tirelessly to find all the details and circumstances surrounding this horrific event," the sheriff's office said.