Man Mows Down Family With Car, Fatally Shoots Toddler, Man With Shotgun

By Bill Galluccio

July 20, 2022

No trespassing
Photo: Getty Images

Three people were killed, and two others were injured in an attack near Glacier National Park on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation. The Glacier County Sheriff's Office said that 37-year-old Derick Madden tried to run down a family walking down the road with his Toyota Tacoma.

Madden then crashed his Tacoma into a tree but emerged armed with a shotgun. He approached the family with the gun, opened fire, and killed David Siau, 39, and his 18-month-old daughterMcKenzie Siau. Officials said that Christy Siau, 40, was holding McKenzie and was also shot, suffering critical injuries.

When Madden ran out of ammunition, he attacked Christina Siau, 30, with a knife, but she fought back and fatally wounded him. She was also critically injured in the attack.

Officials said that Madden was previously in a relationship with Christina and likely suffered from mental illness. However, they did not say what caused him to attack the family.

"The investigation continues, and detectives are working tirelessly to find all the details and circumstances surrounding this horrific event," the sheriff's office said.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.