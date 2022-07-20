Son Of Retired Judge Beat Mom To Death Before Jumping From NYC High-Rise

By Bill Galluccio

July 20, 2022

New York City Begins Year With 40% Rise In Shootings Over Same Period Of Previous Year
Photo: Getty Images

The son of a retired Manhattan Supreme Court judge jumped to his death from the 16th floor of a New York City high-rise after beating his mother to death. According to NBC News, 26-year-old Doug Solomon used a bedside lamp to bludgeon his motherDiane Gallagher, 65, to death.

Solomon, who was naked, then climbed through a bedroom window on the 16th floor and lept out, landing in a courtyard below. He reportedly had multiple abrasions, which he likely suffered while trying to squeeze through the narrow window. His body was discovered about two later, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Judge Charles Solomon, who retired from the bench in 2018, told investigators that he and his wife had discussed his son's future the night before the attack. Solomon said that his son had dropped out of college and has been drinking heavily and using marijuana in recent years.

It is unknown if that discussion resulted in the deadly altercation, and officials have not determined a motive for the attack.

The 26-year-old had no history of mental illness, and there were no previous reports of domestic incidents involving the family.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.