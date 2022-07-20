Son Of Retired Judge Beat Mom To Death Before Jumping From NYC High-Rise

The son of a retired Manhattan Supreme Court judge jumped to his death from the 16th floor of a New York City high-rise after beating his mother to death. According to NBC News, 26-year-old Doug Solomon used a bedside lamp to bludgeon his mother, Diane Gallagher, 65, to death.

Solomon, who was naked, then climbed through a bedroom window on the 16th floor and lept out, landing in a courtyard below. He reportedly had multiple abrasions, which he likely suffered while trying to squeeze through the narrow window. His body was discovered about two later, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Judge Charles Solomon, who retired from the bench in 2018, told investigators that he and his wife had discussed his son's future the night before the attack. Solomon said that his son had dropped out of college and has been drinking heavily and using marijuana in recent years.

It is unknown if that discussion resulted in the deadly altercation, and officials have not determined a motive for the attack.

The 26-year-old had no history of mental illness, and there were no previous reports of domestic incidents involving the family.