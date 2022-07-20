This Is Michigan’s Coolest Concert Venue

Everyone remembers their very first concert. For example, my first concert was at the state fair. With a funnel cake in one hand and my dad's hand in the other, I saw the Jonas Brothers (Yes, it was iconic). Thus began my love for music, and more specifically, my love for live music.

While there are many music venues all across the country, from dive bars to state fairs, only one can be named the best in the state. That's where Stacker comes in. Stacker created a list of all the most iconic music venues in every state. They used "travel sites and other databases to bring you the most complete and diverse list." The compilation includes venues in major cities and remote areas, places that range in size from intimate to awe-inspiring.

So, what's the coolest concert venue in Michigan? According to Stacker, El Club in Detroit takes the cake. Here's what they had to say about it:

In 2016, the New York Times called El Club "a promising new spot in Mexicantown" and Rolling Stone named it one of the 10 Best Live Music Venues in America. Seating 300 people, the rock venue has become a destination for both indie rock artists as well as those supported by major record labels. It has welcomed the Melvins, Waxahatchee, and Billie Eilish among others.