This Is Minnesota’s Coolest Concert Venue

Everyone remembers their very first concert. For example, my first concert was at the state fair. With a funnel cake in one hand and my dad's hand in the other, I saw the Jonas Brothers (Yes, it was iconic). Thus began my love for music, and more specifically, my love for live music.

While there are many music venues all across the country, from dive bars to state fairs, only one can be named the best in the state. That's where Stacker comes in. Stacker created a list of all the most iconic music venues in every state. They used "travel sites and other databases to bring you the most complete and diverse list." The compilation includes venues in major cities and remote areas, places that range in size from intimate to awe-inspiring.

So, what's the coolest concert venue in Minnesota? According to Stacker, First Avenue in Minneapolis takes the cake. Here's what they had to say about it:

Located in Minneapolis and originally the Northland-Greyhound Bus Depot, First Avenue came to life as a music venue in 1970 when the curved wall of the bus depot became the backdrop for the club’s stage, which has hosted acts like David Byrne, R.E.M., Joe Cocker, and Minneapolis native, Prince. Prince made the club his home base for all music matters and filmed his epic film, “Purple Rain,” at First Avenue.