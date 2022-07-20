This Is Nebraska’s Coolest Concert Venue

Everyone remembers their very first concert. For example, my first concert was at the state fair. With a funnel cake in one hand and my dad's hand in the other, I saw the Jonas Brothers (Yes, it was iconic). Thus began my love for music, and more specifically, my love for live music.

While there are many music venues all across the country, from dive bars to state fairs, only one can be named the best in the state. That's where Stacker comes in. Stacker created a list of all the most iconic music venues in every state. They used "travel sites and other databases to bring you the most complete and diverse list." The compilation includes venues in major cities and remote areas, places that range in size from intimate to awe-inspiring.

So, what's the coolest concert venue in Nebraska? According to Stacker, Pinewood Bowl Theater in Lincoln takes the cake. Here's what they had to say about it:

This outdoor venue in Lincoln can hold 5,500 people and features big-name acts in a beautiful location surrounded by evergreens. Mumford & Sons, Alice In Chains, The Moody Blues, Bob Dylan, and Chicago have all played at Pinewood Bowl. Pinewood Performing Arts also puts on an annual summer musical at the venue.