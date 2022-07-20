This Is The Most Famous Band From Alabama
By Jason Hall
July 20, 2022
Alabama is being credited as the most famous band to ever come out of its namesake home state.
Insider put together a list of the most famous bands from every state, which included the 'Dixieland Delight' band as Alabama's top choice.
"One of the most successful bands of all time, Alabama has sold over 73 million records and has scored 43 No. 1 hits. It also has seven multi-platinum albums and two Grammys." Insider's Max Kalnitz wrote. "The band, which formed in Fort Payne, Alabama, sold more records during the '80s than any other band. Not only is their success impressive by any measure, but they also did a lot to make country music popular in the mainstream."
Here is Insider's full list of the most famous bands of all-time from every state:
- Alabama- Alabama
- Alaska- Portugal. The Man
- Arizona- Alice Cooper
- Arkansas- Evanescence
- California- The Grateful Dead
- Colorado- OneRepublic
- Connecticut- The Carpenters
- Delaware- George Thorogood and the Destroyers
- Florida- Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
- Georgia- R.E.M.
- Hawaii- Pepper
- Idaho- Built to Spill
- Illinois- Earth, Wind & Fire
- Indiana- Jackson 5
- Iowa- Slipknot
- Kansas- Kansas
- Kentucky- My Morning Jacket
- Louisiana- The Neville Brothers
- Maine- Rustic Overtones
- Maryland- The Orioles
- Massachusetts- Boston
- Michigan- The Temptations
- Minnesota- Prince and the Revolution
- Mississippi- 3 Doors Down
- Missouri- Ike and Tina Turner
- Montana- Silkworm
- Nebraska- Bright Eyes
- Nevada- Imagine Dragons
- New Hampshire- Aerosmith
- New Jersey- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
- New Mexico- The Shins
- New York- The Ramones
- North Carolina- The Charlie Daniels Band
- North Dakota- Bobby Vee & The Strangers
- Ohio- The Isley Brothers
- Oklahoma- The Flaming Lips
- Oregon- The Decemberists
- Pennsylvania- Hall & Oates
- Rhode Island- Talking Heads
- South Carolina- Hootie and the Blowfish
- South Dakota- The Spill Canvas
- Tennessee- Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Three
- Texas- ZZ Top
- Utah- The Osmonds
- Vermont- Phish
- Virginia- Dave Matthews Band
- Washington- Nirvana
- Washington, D.C.- Minor Threat
- West Virginia- Asleep at the Wheel
- Wisconsin- Violent Femmes
- Wyoming- Teenage Bottlerocket