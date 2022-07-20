This Is The Most Famous Band From Alabama

Alabama is being credited as the most famous band to ever come out of its namesake home state.

Insider put together a list of the most famous bands from every state, which included the 'Dixieland Delight' band as Alabama's top choice.

"One of the most successful bands of all time, Alabama has sold over 73 million records and has scored 43 No. 1 hits. It also has seven multi-platinum albums and two Grammys." Insider's Max Kalnitz wrote. "The band, which formed in Fort Payne, Alabama, sold more records during the '80s than any other band. Not only is their success impressive by any measure, but they also did a lot to make country music popular in the mainstream."

