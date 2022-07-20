This Is The Most Famous Band From Pennsylvania

Daryl Hall & John Oates are being credited as the most famous band to ever come out of the state of Pennsylvania.

Insider put together a list of the most famous bands from every state, which included the 'Private Eyes' duo as Pennsylvania's top choice.

"Hailing from Philadelphia, the pair went on to garner national attention throughout the '70s and '80s with hits such as 'Maneater' and 'Sara Smile,' Insider's Max Kalnitz wrote. "The band won three American Music Awards in the early '80s, and more recently, both members have released solo albums."

