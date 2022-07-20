This Is The Most Famous Band From Pennsylvania
By Jason Hall
July 20, 2022
Daryl Hall & John Oates are being credited as the most famous band to ever come out of the state of Pennsylvania.
Insider put together a list of the most famous bands from every state, which included the 'Private Eyes' duo as Pennsylvania's top choice.
"Hailing from Philadelphia, the pair went on to garner national attention throughout the '70s and '80s with hits such as 'Maneater' and 'Sara Smile,' Insider's Max Kalnitz wrote. "The band won three American Music Awards in the early '80s, and more recently, both members have released solo albums."
Here is Insider's full list of the most famous bands of all-time from every state:
- Alabama- Alabama
- Alaska- Portugal. The Man
- Arizona- Alice Cooper
- Arkansas- Evanescence
- California- The Grateful Dead
- Colorado- OneRepublic
- Connecticut- The Carpenters
- Delaware- George Thorogood and the Destroyers
- Florida- Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
- Georgia- R.E.M.
- Hawaii- Pepper
- Idaho- Built to Spill
- Illinois- Earth, Wind & Fire
- Indiana- Jackson 5
- Iowa- Slipknot
- Kansas- Kansas
- Kentucky- My Morning Jacket
- Louisiana- The Neville Brothers
- Maine- Rustic Overtones
- Maryland- The Orioles
- Massachusetts- Boston
- Michigan- The Temptations
- Minnesota- Prince and the Revolution
- Mississippi- 3 Doors Down
- Missouri- Ike and Tina Turner
- Montana- Silkworm
- Nebraska- Bright Eyes
- Nevada- Imagine Dragons
- New Hampshire- Aerosmith
- New Jersey- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
- New Mexico- The Shins
- New York- The Ramones
- North Carolina- The Charlie Daniels Band
- North Dakota- Bobby Vee & The Strangers
- Ohio- The Isley Brothers
- Oklahoma- The Flaming Lips
- Oregon- The Decemberists
- Pennsylvania- Hall & Oates
- Rhode Island- Talking Heads
- South Carolina- Hootie and the Blowfish
- South Dakota- The Spill Canvas
- Tennessee- Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Three
- Texas- ZZ Top
- Utah- The Osmonds
- Vermont- Phish
- Virginia- Dave Matthews Band
- Washington- Nirvana
- Washington, D.C.- Minor Threat
- West Virginia- Asleep at the Wheel
- Wisconsin- Violent Femmes
- Wyoming- Teenage Bottlerocket