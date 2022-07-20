This Is The Most Famous Band From Tennessee
By Jason Hall
July 20, 2022
Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Three are being credited as the most famous band to be formed in the state of Tennessee.
Insider put together a list of the most famous bands from every state, which included Cash and his longtime band -- founded as the Tennessee Two -- as Tennessee's top choice.
"During the 1980s, the band's lineup changed and expanded and they were called The Great Eighties Eight," Insider's Max Kalnitz wrote. "Though Johnny Cash participated in various group and solo ventures throughout his long career, with the Tennessee Three he achieved mega-hits such as "I Walk the Line" and "Folsom Prison Blues."
"The band played with Cash through 1999. After the singer's death, the group reformed and released the tribute album 'The Sound Must Go On.' They've toured the globe playing to Cash fans and in 2012, released the album 'All Over Again.'"
Here is Insider's full list of the most famous bands of all-time from every state:
- Alabama- Alabama
- Alaska- Portugal. The Man
- Arizona- Alice Cooper
- Arkansas- Evanescence
- California- The Grateful Dead
- Colorado- OneRepublic
- Connecticut- The Carpenters
- Delaware- George Thorogood and the Destroyers
- Florida- Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
- Georgia- R.E.M.
- Hawaii- Pepper
- Idaho- Built to Spill
- Illinois- Earth, Wind & Fire
- Indiana- Jackson 5
- Iowa- Slipknot
- Kansas- Kansas
- Kentucky- My Morning Jacket
- Louisiana- The Neville Brothers
- Maine- Rustic Overtones
- Maryland- The Orioles
- Massachusetts- Boston
- Michigan- The Temptations
- Minnesota- Prince and the Revolution
- Mississippi- 3 Doors Down
- Missouri- Ike and Tina Turner
- Montana- Silkworm
- Nebraska- Bright Eyes
- Nevada- Imagine Dragons
- New Hampshire- Aerosmith
- New Jersey- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
- New Mexico- The Shins
- New York- The Ramones
- North Carolina- The Charlie Daniels Band
- North Dakota- Bobby Vee & The Strangers
- Ohio- The Isley Brothers
- Oklahoma- The Flaming Lips
- Oregon- The Decemberists
- Pennsylvania- Hall & Oates
- Rhode Island- Talking Heads
- South Carolina- Hootie and the Blowfish
- South Dakota- The Spill Canvas
- Tennessee- Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Three
- Texas- ZZ Top
- Utah- The Osmonds
- Vermont- Phish
- Virginia- Dave Matthews Band
- Washington- Nirvana
- Washington, D.C.- Minor Threat
- West Virginia- Asleep at the Wheel
- Wisconsin- Violent Femmes
- Wyoming- Teenage Bottlerocket