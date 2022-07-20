This Is The Most Famous Band From Tennessee

Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Three are being credited as the most famous band to be formed in the state of Tennessee.

Insider put together a list of the most famous bands from every state, which included Cash and his longtime band -- founded as the Tennessee Two -- as Tennessee's top choice.

"During the 1980s, the band's lineup changed and expanded and they were called The Great Eighties Eight," Insider's Max Kalnitz wrote. "Though Johnny Cash participated in various group and solo ventures throughout his long career, with the Tennessee Three he achieved mega-hits such as "I Walk the Line" and "Folsom Prison Blues."

"The band played with Cash through 1999. After the singer's death, the group reformed and released the tribute album 'The Sound Must Go On.' They've toured the globe playing to Cash fans and in 2012, released the album 'All Over Again.'"

Here is Insider's full list of the most famous bands of all-time from every state: