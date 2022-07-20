This Is The Most Supernatural City In Massachusetts

Boston is the most supernatural city in Massachusetts, according to a recent study.

GreatLakesStakes.com shared raw data collected in a study to determine the most supernatural cities in each U.S. state.

Boston was ranked as the most supernatural city in the Bay State with 128 reported total sightings, including five ghost and 123 UFO sightings.

Massachusetts was reported to have 2,451 total UFO sightings, 1,409 ghost sightings for 3,860 total supernatural sightings, with (+179,300) odds to spot a supernatural.

Maine (+71,900 odds) was ranked as the most likely state to spot a supernatural.

Here's the full list of the most supernatural cities in Massachusetts: