This Is The Most Supernatural City In Massachusetts
By Jason Hall
July 20, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Boston is the most supernatural city in Massachusetts, according to a recent study.
GreatLakesStakes.com shared raw data collected in a study to determine the most supernatural cities in each U.S. state.
Boston was ranked as the most supernatural city in the Bay State with 128 reported total sightings, including five ghost and 123 UFO sightings.
Massachusetts was reported to have 2,451 total UFO sightings, 1,409 ghost sightings for 3,860 total supernatural sightings, with (+179,300) odds to spot a supernatural.
Maine (+71,900 odds) was ranked as the most likely state to spot a supernatural.
Here's the full list of the most supernatural cities in Massachusetts:
- Boston- 128 sightings (five ghost and 123 UFO)
- Lowell- 86 sightings (50 ghost and 36 UFO)
- New Bedford- 83 sightings (54 ghost and 29 UFO)
- Worcester- 74 sightings (12 ghost and 62 UFO)
- Springfield- 72 sightings (13 ghost and 59 UFO)
- Plymouth- 40 sightings (9 ghost and 31 UFO)
- Chicopee- 39 sightings (22 ghost and 17 UFO)
- Brockton- 39 sightings (20 ghost and 19 UFO)
- North Attleboro- 35 sightings (23 ghost and 13 UFO)
- Attleboro- 35 sightings (15 ghost and 20 UFO)
- Danvers- 32 sightings (20 ghost and 12 UFO)
- Holyoke- 32 sightings (15 ghost and 17 UFO)
- Fall River- 32 sightings (12 ghost and 20 UFO)
- Gloucester- 31 sightings (8 ghost and 23 UFO)
- Malden- 30 sightings (20 ghost and 10 UFO)