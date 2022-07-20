This Is Wisconsin’s Coolest Concert Venue

Everyone remembers their very first concert. For example, my first concert was at the state fair. With a funnel cake in one hand and my dad's hand in the other, I saw the Jonas Brothers (Yes, it was iconic). Thus began my love for music, and more specifically, my love for live music.

While there are many music venues all across the country, from dive bars to state fairs, only one can be named the best in the state. That's where Stacker comes in. Stacker created a list of all the most iconic music venues in every state. They used "travel sites and other databases to bring you the most complete and diverse list." The compilation includes venues in major cities and remote areas, places that range in size from intimate to awe-inspiring.

So, what's the coolest concert venue in Wisconsin? According to Stacker, Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy takes the cake. Here's what they had to say about it:

This massive outdoor venue located in East Troy can hold up to 37,000 people. Built in 1977, this seasonal venue is a tour stop for many major musical acts and appeared on Rolling Stone’s list of the best amphitheaters in America. The Grateful Dead played at Alpine Valley in the '80s and Pearl Jam chose it for the site of their 20th-anniversary concert in 2011.