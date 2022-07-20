Watch: Lizzo Attempts Her 'About Damn Time' Dance While Wrapped In Tape

By Yashira C.

July 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

We've seen Lizzo do her popular "About Damn Time" dance many times, but today the singer added a hilarious twist — she attempted to do the dance while wrapped up in Balenciaga tape.

Lizzo took to TikTok on Wednesday (July 20) to share a behind-the-scenes look at her Elle UK cover shoot. The video shows her stiffly struggling to move and dance to her hit song while wrapped up in tape. "Im on the cover of elle uk wearing balenciussy tape n i managed to make n draft this tiktok for yall cus im insane lol" she wrote in the caption. One fan compared her to Kim Kardashian writing "it's giving Kim" to which Lizzo replied, "It's giving Cher." Read more fan reactions to the video below:

Looks like lady gaga in the telephone music video
Can you breathe- are you okay-?
I'm so claustrophobic watching this.

Watch the TikTok below:

@lizzo

Im on the cover of elle uk wearing balenciussy tape n i managed to make n draft this tiktok for yall cus im insane lol -

♬ About Damn Time - Lizzo

Lizzo just released her new album Special on Friday, July 15th and she celebrated it with an exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party. During the Q&A portion, the singer opened up about the reason why the album was three years in the making. "Because I needed to live my life!" she said. "That's what people love about my music. It's autobiographical and it's honest and it's true to my life. I was like, I can't just rush into this next project without living life and having those experiences to be able to share these stories through song."

