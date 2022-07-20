We've seen Lizzo do her popular "About Damn Time" dance many times, but today the singer added a hilarious twist — she attempted to do the dance while wrapped up in Balenciaga tape.

Lizzo took to TikTok on Wednesday (July 20) to share a behind-the-scenes look at her Elle UK cover shoot. The video shows her stiffly struggling to move and dance to her hit song while wrapped up in tape. "Im on the cover of elle uk wearing balenciussy tape n i managed to make n draft this tiktok for yall cus im insane lol" she wrote in the caption. One fan compared her to Kim Kardashian writing "it's giving Kim" to which Lizzo replied, "It's giving Cher." Read more fan reactions to the video below:

Looks like lady gaga in the telephone music video

Can you breathe- are you okay-?

I'm so claustrophobic watching this.

Watch the TikTok below: