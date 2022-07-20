Zach Braff And Donald Faison Want To Keep Their Podcast Going

“Why don’t we just start all over?” Faison asked. “Can’t we just start all over?”

While the idea of the two re-watching the entire show over again sounded like a funny bit, Braff and Faison are seriously considering what TV show they should cover. The ideal show would be a half hour comedy similar to the tone of Scrubs.

“I’d rather do Community, which some people have said is very Scrubs-esque, or Parks and Recreation,” said Braff. “I’ve never seen a single episode of either show and people think they are funny.”

Braff asked podcast producer Joelle Monique if they could come up with a list of six possible shows to watch and then break down the pilot episodes like they have been doing with Scrubs. Fans could then vote on which show they liked the most and help Braff and Faison decide what they are doing next.

“I want the audience to be a part of this because at the end of the day they are the ones that will be listening,” said Faison. “We do have a say though.”

Listen to Braff and Faison’s full brainstorm session on the “My Turf War” episode of Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts.

