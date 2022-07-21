Celebrity Vacations That Will Give You FOMO
By Tony Centeno
July 21, 2022
Throughout the year, dozens of celebrities have documented their lavish vacations with their families or significant others. We’ve caught couples like Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade, Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox and others post adorable baecation photos on social media. Artists like Drake, Latto and H.E.R. have made their fans jealous with iconic photos and videos from their extended stays in luxurious locations from Hawaii to Ibiza.
They aren’t the only ones who needed a little R&R this year. Check out these glamorous vacation photos that will instantly give you FOMO (Fear of missing out)!
1. Latto
Latto recently celebrated all of her recent success by treating herself to a lavish vacation in Hawaii. The Atlanta rapper posted bootylicious photos and videos from her tropical vacation that would make anyone jealous.
2. Kim Kardashian and North West
Kim Kardashian couldn’t get enough of her Paris vacation with her daughter North West. They both were able to enjoy the finer things in life like getting up-close and personal with the Mona Lisa and other Fashion Week activities.
3. John Legend and Chrissy Teigan
John Legend and Chrissy Teigan were able to make the best of the singer’s rescheduled tour in Europe. Even though John had to work at night, he and his family were still able to get out and enjoy the sights of countries like France, Portugal, Sweden, Finland and others.
4. Shawn Mendes
Back in February, Shawn Mendes took the opportunity to clear his head in Hawaii. He got to do and see so much during his trip that he joked about moving there. “Hawaii would i not move to to hawaii,” he wrote in his Instagram caption.
5. Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello literally shut off her phone and got into the zone while vacationing in the Dominican Republic earlier this year. She was so busy living her best life that she barely took any photos while she was there.
6. H.E.R.
If anyone deserves a vacation, it’s H.E.R.! The Grammy award-winning singer recently debuted a new hairdo during her amazing vacation in Paris, France.
7. Drake
Drake recently went on a Eurotrip that took him to Ibiza in Spain and Sweden. The platinum rapper definitely had a blast in Ibiza, but reportedly had an issue with police during his time in Sweden. Based on his Instagram posts, it looks like he enjoyed himself regardless.
8. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Not all vacations have to be in tropical climates! While in Italy for a fashion show earlier this year, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox took a relaxing trip to Lake Como. The couple posted cozy flicks while rocking lavish fur coats.
9. Vanessa Hudgens
The actress kicked off 2022 with a fresh adventure in Cabo, Mexico. Hudgens and her friends had a fun time on the beach and even got to see whales jumping in the water.
10. Lebron James
L.A. Laker Lebron James has earned the right to vacation with his family. Earlier this year, he took them out to the Maldives for a tropical getaway. His highlight reel will definitely give you FOMO.
11. Serena Williams
Serena Williams recently went on a family vacation to Greece with her husband Alexis Phanian and their daughter Olympia. As a part of their vacation, they toured the Acropolis in Athens.
12. Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s family recently spent July 4th by the beach. They didn’t disclose their location but it looked like a fun time regardless.