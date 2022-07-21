Delayed Plane Returned To The Gate After Pilots Got Into An Argument

After a two-hour delay due to weather, passengers on Alaska Airlines flight AS1080 from Washington to San Francisco had to wait even longer to take off because the pilot and copilot refused to fly together.

According to the travel site One Mile at a Time, the plane had just departed from the gate when it turned back around after the two pilots got into an argument.

"#alaska 1080 just returned to gate because the pilot and copilot couldn't get along. Seriously. Pilot just left plane fuming after returning to gate from the tarmac. This is absolute ridiculous," one of the passengers tweeted.

The airline was able to find another pilot who was scheduled to fly to Los Angeles on a flight that was also delayed due to the weather. The passengers eventually arrived in San Franciso two-and-half hours late.

Alaska Airlines confirmed the incident in a statement to Fox Business and apologized for the inconvenience caused by the dispute between the two pilots.

"While this situation was unfortunate, in the interest of safety, the pilots did the right thing," the airline said. "Both the captain and the first officer were evaluated by management, and it was determined they remained fit to fly. We swapped crews, and the flight continued to San Francisco. We apologized to our guests for the inconvenience this caused."