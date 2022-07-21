Disease Ravaging Maple Trees Poses Threat To Humans

By Zuri Anderson

July 21, 2022

Thousands of trees have to be felled because of fungal disease
Photo: Getty Images

A disease is attacking maple trees in Northwest Washington, and it can be dangerous to humans, too, FOX 13 reports.

A Washington State University researcher spotted Sooty Bark Disease at Franklin Park in Tacoma recently. The disease comes from Cryptostroma corticale, a fungus that's been in Pacific Northwest environments for 50 years or so, according to experts. The state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says they were notified about the infected maple trees by the researcher.

The fungus digs into the tree and creates a dark, powdery lesion on the outside of the bark, resembling soot, Ben Thompson of WSDNR told reporters. Sooty Bark Disease disrupts the flow of water and nutrients within the tree, but it can pose a danger to humans, too.

The spores from the fungus can irritate people's lungs, but there's a low risk of injury if they're near the tree or walking by it.

"The people that are at highest risk for that kind of exposure are the folks doing tree work because they’re actually out handling the trees, they’re climbing the trees, they’re cutting on the trees," Thompson explains. "If they threw, for example, infected plant materials through a wood chipper, all those spores would get kicked up and they’re right there breathing it all in."

DNR is investigating whether the unusual heat in the region has something to do with Sooty Bark Disease's resurgence, per FOX 13. They're also funding research to study the disease since there are sparse studies about it.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.