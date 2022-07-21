Disease Ravaging Maple Trees Poses Threat To Humans

A disease is attacking maple trees in Northwest Washington, and it can be dangerous to humans, too, FOX 13 reports.

A Washington State University researcher spotted Sooty Bark Disease at Franklin Park in Tacoma recently. The disease comes from Cryptostroma corticale, a fungus that's been in Pacific Northwest environments for 50 years or so, according to experts. The state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says they were notified about the infected maple trees by the researcher.

The fungus digs into the tree and creates a dark, powdery lesion on the outside of the bark, resembling soot, Ben Thompson of WSDNR told reporters. Sooty Bark Disease disrupts the flow of water and nutrients within the tree, but it can pose a danger to humans, too.

The spores from the fungus can irritate people's lungs, but there's a low risk of injury if they're near the tree or walking by it.

"The people that are at highest risk for that kind of exposure are the folks doing tree work because they’re actually out handling the trees, they’re climbing the trees, they’re cutting on the trees," Thompson explains. "If they threw, for example, infected plant materials through a wood chipper, all those spores would get kicked up and they’re right there breathing it all in."

DNR is investigating whether the unusual heat in the region has something to do with Sooty Bark Disease's resurgence, per FOX 13. They're also funding research to study the disease since there are sparse studies about it.