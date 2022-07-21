'Elvis' Actress Shonka Dukureh Dies At 44

Elvis actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh has died at the age of 44. Dukereh played Big Mama Thornton in the new Elvis biopic.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the singer was found dead in her apartment on Thursday, July 21 by one of her two children who she shared the apartment with, via The Tennessean. They went to a neighbor for help and 911 was promptly called. A cause of death has not yet been identified but foul play is not suspected in her death, according to police.

Dukureh was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, and resided in Nashville. Big Mama Thornton was her breakout film role. Dukureh previously said of Thornton that she "was really raw with what she did and very honest and truthful and [made] music as she felt it. And I could totally relate to that." She added, "I was very aware and wanting to really be intentional about making sure I was paying respect, respecting her, respecting her legacy, respecting her spirit, respecting everything about what she brought to music and understanding that I'm able to do it because she's done it and laid that foundation."

Dukureh was gearing up to drop her first studio album this summer which she described as "a tribute to the blues music genre." RIP Shonka Dukureh.