Facebook Overhauls Its Feed To Be More Like TikTok

By Jason Hall

July 21, 2022

Facebook : Illustration
Photo: Getty Images

Facebook is changing its feed to be more similar to TikTok by putting more of an emphasis on looping videos.

Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder of the social media giant and CEO of Facebook's parent company, Meta, confirmed the mobile app would be undergoing an overhaul look, which would include a main feed focused on friends' posts, as well as a separate feed for groups.

"One of the most requested features for Facebook is to make sure people don't miss friends' posts. So today we're launching a Feeds tab where you can see posts from your friends, groups, Pages and more separately in chronological order," Zuckerberg said in a post shared on his verified account. "The app will still open to a personalized feed on the Home tab, where our discovery engine will recommend the content we think you'll care most about. But the Feeds tab will give you a way to customize and control your experience further."

Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday, July 21, 2022

Instagram, which is also owned by Meta, has already implemented looping videos known as Reels into its feed, which initially only included posts from accounts followed by the user and has since changed.

Facebook also said it will add a tab to allow users to view posts "in chronological order," as was initially the case when the website launched in 2006.

