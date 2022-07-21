JJ Watt Helps Fan With Grandfather's Funeral After Sad Twitter Post
By Ginny Reese
July 21, 2022
Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt showed kindness to one of his fans after reading a heartbreaking post on Twitter. KENS 5 reported that the fan, named Jennifer Simpson, lives in Texas and posted about selling some JJ Watt sneakers and a Watt Texans jersey to help pay for her grandfather's funeral.
Simpson wrote on Twitter:
"I have a pair of @JJWatt womens edition of Reebok shoes size 9 $60. I’ve worn them twice. They are great shoes, I'm only selling because we are raising money for my grandpas funeral. I also have a Watt womens XL Texans Jersey $30. Anyone interested?"
That's when JJ Watt responded to her tweet, writing:
"Don't sell your shows and jersey, we'll help with the funeral. I'm sorry for your loss."
Fans showed their love and support for the kind gesture. One Twitter user responded, "Common JJ W." Another user wrote, "This is why we love you JJ."
This act of kindness definitely shows, once again, why Watt was named the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2017.