President Biden Tests Positive For COVID-19

President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19. His office said that he has "very mild symptoms" and was prescribed Paxlovid.

He is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots.

"Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time," the White House said in a statement. "He has been in contact with members of the White House staff by phone this morning, and will participate in his planned meetings at the White House this morning via phone and Zoom from the residence."

"Consistent with White House protocol for positive COVID cases, which goes above and beyond CDC guidance, he will continue to work in isolation until he tests negative. Once he tests negative, he will return to in-person work," the statement continued.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for the latest updates.