Primetime Jan. 6 Committee Hearing Focuses On Trump's Inaction During Riot

The House select committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, held a primetime hearing on Thursday (July 21) to detail how former President Donald Trump reacted after a group of his supporters stormed the building during a joint session of Congress to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Former deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews and former deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger, who both resigned following January 6, provided in-person testimony to provide insight into Trump's actions that day.

"For 187 minutes, on January 6, this man of unbridled destructive energy could not be moved — not by his aides, not by his allies, not by the violent chants of rioters or the desperate pleas of those facing down the riot," committee chairman Bennie Thompson said during his opening remarks.

Thompson appeared remotely because he has COVID-19.

Rep. Elaine Luria said that Trump ignored numerous calls from his closest advisors to condemn the violence at the Capitol. Instead, he waited over three hours to urge the rioters to go home.

"Virtually everyone told President Trump to condemn the violence in clear and unmistakable terms," Luria said. "And those on Capitol Hill, and across the nation, begged President Trump to help. But the former president chose not to do what all of these people begged. He refused to tell the mob to leave until 4:17 when he tweeted out a video statement filmed in the Rose Garden."