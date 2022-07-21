This Is Missouri's Most Beautiful River

Rivers are a great place to escape the hustle and bustle of the every day, and get some fresh air out in nature. There are many beautiful rivers that flow through Missouri. Some flow through cities and small towns, while others flow through forests and mountains that surround local parks. Others are the subject of many family camping trips, hikes, and day excursions. Though there are many beautiful rivers to choose from, there is only one that is rated as more beautiful than the rest. This particular river can be found flowing through the Ozarks.

According to Cheapism, the most beautiful river in all of Missouri is the Eleven Point River. This river is a total of 138-miles-long and travels through multiple regions.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the Eleven Point River:

"This spring-fed National Scenic River in the Ozarks is a reliably lovely place to cool off during brutal Missouri summers, with its forested banks, bluffs, and mossy boulders insulated from rolling farmland nearby. Much of it flows through the Mark Twain National Forest, which offers access points for paddling, fishing, and tubing."

