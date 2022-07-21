This Is The Most Famous Band From Connecticut

By Jason Hall

July 21, 2022

Concert Audience, Rear view Concert Crowd, Music Festival
Photo: Getty Images

The Carpenters are being credited as the most famous band to be formed in the state of Connecticut.

Insider put together a list of the most famous bands from every state, which included the legendary sibling duo as Connecticut's top choice.

"Brother and sister team Richard and Karen Carpenter, who were born in New Haven, endeared themselves to the world throughout the 1970s with classic hits like 'Top of the World' and 'Rainy Days and Mondays,'" Insider's Max Kalnitz wrote. "The pair went on to win three Grammys and host their own variety show on NBC for a short period. Though Karen died in 1983, her legacy lives on through a previously unreleased solo album, which came out in 1996."

Here is Insider's full list of the most famous bands of all-time from every state:

  1. Alabama- Alabama
  2. Alaska- Portugal. The Man
  3. Arizona- Alice Cooper
  4. Arkansas- Evanescence
  5. California- The Grateful Dead
  6. Colorado- OneRepublic
  7. Connecticut- The Carpenters
  8. Delaware- George Thorogood and the Destroyers
  9. Florida- Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
  10. Georgia- R.E.M.
  11. Hawaii- Pepper
  12. Idaho- Built to Spill
  13. Illinois- Earth, Wind & Fire
  14. Indiana- Jackson 5
  15. Iowa- Slipknot
  16. Kansas- Kansas
  17. Kentucky- My Morning Jacket
  18. Louisiana- The Neville Brothers
  19. Maine- Rustic Overtones
  20. Maryland- The Orioles
  21. Massachusetts- Boston
  22. Michigan- The Temptations
  23. Minnesota- Prince and the Revolution
  24. Mississippi- 3 Doors Down
  25. Missouri- Ike and Tina Turner
  26. Montana- Silkworm
  27. Nebraska- Bright Eyes
  28. Nevada- Imagine Dragons
  29. New Hampshire- Aerosmith
  30. New Jersey- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
  31. New Mexico- The Shins
  32. New York- The Ramones
  33. North Carolina- The Charlie Daniels Band
  34. North Dakota- Bobby Vee & The Strangers
  35. Ohio- The Isley Brothers
  36. Oklahoma- The Flaming Lips
  37. Oregon- The Decemberists
  38. Pennsylvania- Hall & Oates
  39. Rhode Island- Talking Heads
  40. South Carolina- Hootie and the Blowfish
  41. South Dakota- The Spill Canvas
  42. Tennessee- Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Three
  43. Texas- ZZ Top
  44. Utah- The Osmonds
  45. Vermont- Phish
  46. Virginia- Dave Matthews Band
  47. Washington- Nirvana
  48. Washington, D.C.- Minor Threat
  49. West Virginia- Asleep at the Wheel
  50. Wisconsin- Violent Femmes
  51. Wyoming- Teenage Bottlerocket
