This Is The Most Famous Band From Connecticut

The Carpenters are being credited as the most famous band to be formed in the state of Connecticut.

Insider put together a list of the most famous bands from every state, which included the legendary sibling duo as Connecticut's top choice.

"Brother and sister team Richard and Karen Carpenter, who were born in New Haven, endeared themselves to the world throughout the 1970s with classic hits like 'Top of the World' and 'Rainy Days and Mondays,'" Insider's Max Kalnitz wrote. "The pair went on to win three Grammys and host their own variety show on NBC for a short period. Though Karen died in 1983, her legacy lives on through a previously unreleased solo album, which came out in 1996."

