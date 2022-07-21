This Is The Most Famous Band From Connecticut
By Jason Hall
July 21, 2022
The Carpenters are being credited as the most famous band to be formed in the state of Connecticut.
Insider put together a list of the most famous bands from every state, which included the legendary sibling duo as Connecticut's top choice.
"Brother and sister team Richard and Karen Carpenter, who were born in New Haven, endeared themselves to the world throughout the 1970s with classic hits like 'Top of the World' and 'Rainy Days and Mondays,'" Insider's Max Kalnitz wrote. "The pair went on to win three Grammys and host their own variety show on NBC for a short period. Though Karen died in 1983, her legacy lives on through a previously unreleased solo album, which came out in 1996."
Here is Insider's full list of the most famous bands of all-time from every state:
- Alabama- Alabama
- Alaska- Portugal. The Man
- Arizona- Alice Cooper
- Arkansas- Evanescence
- California- The Grateful Dead
- Colorado- OneRepublic
- Connecticut- The Carpenters
- Delaware- George Thorogood and the Destroyers
- Florida- Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
- Georgia- R.E.M.
- Hawaii- Pepper
- Idaho- Built to Spill
- Illinois- Earth, Wind & Fire
- Indiana- Jackson 5
- Iowa- Slipknot
- Kansas- Kansas
- Kentucky- My Morning Jacket
- Louisiana- The Neville Brothers
- Maine- Rustic Overtones
- Maryland- The Orioles
- Massachusetts- Boston
- Michigan- The Temptations
- Minnesota- Prince and the Revolution
- Mississippi- 3 Doors Down
- Missouri- Ike and Tina Turner
- Montana- Silkworm
- Nebraska- Bright Eyes
- Nevada- Imagine Dragons
- New Hampshire- Aerosmith
- New Jersey- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
- New Mexico- The Shins
- New York- The Ramones
- North Carolina- The Charlie Daniels Band
- North Dakota- Bobby Vee & The Strangers
- Ohio- The Isley Brothers
- Oklahoma- The Flaming Lips
- Oregon- The Decemberists
- Pennsylvania- Hall & Oates
- Rhode Island- Talking Heads
- South Carolina- Hootie and the Blowfish
- South Dakota- The Spill Canvas
- Tennessee- Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Three
- Texas- ZZ Top
- Utah- The Osmonds
- Vermont- Phish
- Virginia- Dave Matthews Band
- Washington- Nirvana
- Washington, D.C.- Minor Threat
- West Virginia- Asleep at the Wheel
- Wisconsin- Violent Femmes
- Wyoming- Teenage Bottlerocket