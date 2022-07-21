This Is The Most Famous Band From Virginia
By Jason Hall
July 21, 2022
Dave Matthews Band is being credited as the most famous band to be formed in the state of Virginia.
Insider put together a list of the most famous bands from every state, which included the 'Ants Marching' band
"The Charlottesville-based Dave Matthews Band quickly grew a strong fan base after releasing their live debut album in 1991," Insider's Max Kalnitz wrote. "'Remember Two Things,' their 1993 independently released live album, debuted as the No. 1 independent album on the college charts and was later certified platinum. Today, Dave Matthews Band has sold over 30 million records worldwide and remains the only band to have six consecutive studio albums that debuted at No. 1 on Billboard."
Here is Insider's full list of the most famous bands of all-time from every state:
- Alabama- Alabama
- Alaska- Portugal. The Man
- Arizona- Alice Cooper
- Arkansas- Evanescence
- California- The Grateful Dead
- Colorado- OneRepublic
- Connecticut- The Carpenters
- Delaware- George Thorogood and the Destroyers
- Florida- Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
- Georgia- R.E.M.
- Hawaii- Pepper
- Idaho- Built to Spill
- Illinois- Earth, Wind & Fire
- Indiana- Jackson 5
- Iowa- Slipknot
- Kansas- Kansas
- Kentucky- My Morning Jacket
- Louisiana- The Neville Brothers
- Maine- Rustic Overtones
- Maryland- The Orioles
- Massachusetts- Boston
- Michigan- The Temptations
- Minnesota- Prince and the Revolution
- Mississippi- 3 Doors Down
- Missouri- Ike and Tina Turner
- Montana- Silkworm
- Nebraska- Bright Eyes
- Nevada- Imagine Dragons
- New Hampshire- Aerosmith
- New Jersey- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
- New Mexico- The Shins
- New York- The Ramones
- North Carolina- The Charlie Daniels Band
- North Dakota- Bobby Vee & The Strangers
- Ohio- The Isley Brothers
- Oklahoma- The Flaming Lips
- Oregon- The Decemberists
- Pennsylvania- Hall & Oates
- Rhode Island- Talking Heads
- South Carolina- Hootie and the Blowfish
- South Dakota- The Spill Canvas
- Tennessee- Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Three
- Texas- ZZ Top
- Utah- The Osmonds
- Vermont- Phish
- Virginia- Dave Matthews Band
- Washington- Nirvana
- Washington, D.C.- Minor Threat
- West Virginia- Asleep at the Wheel
- Wisconsin- Violent Femmes
- Wyoming- Teenage Bottlerocket