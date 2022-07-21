This Is The Most Famous Band From Virginia

Dave Matthews Band is being credited as the most famous band to be formed in the state of Virginia.

Insider put together a list of the most famous bands from every state, which included the 'Ants Marching' band

"The Charlottesville-based Dave Matthews Band quickly grew a strong fan base after releasing their live debut album in 1991," Insider's Max Kalnitz wrote. "'Remember Two Things,' their 1993 independently released live album, debuted as the No. 1 independent album on the college charts and was later certified platinum. Today, Dave Matthews Band has sold over 30 million records worldwide and remains the only band to have six consecutive studio albums that debuted at No. 1 on Billboard."

Here is Insider's full list of the most famous bands of all-time from every state: