This Is The Most Famous Song About Georgia

For music fans, there is arguably no better way to show your love — or distain — for something than through a song. That is probably why every state in the U.S. has at least one song that pays homage to it. So, what's the best song about Georgia?

Stacker compiled a list of the most famous songs about every state in the U.S. The list spans multiple genres, topics and eras and the songs are inspired by sandy beaches, green valleys and beautiful city skylines. Despite their differences, each track has one thing in common: Celebrating their respective state. According to Stacker, "Devil Went Down to Georgia" by The Charlie Daniels Band is the best ode to the Peach State. Here's what they had to say about it:

“Devil Went Down to Georgia” might be one of the all-time country classics, thanks to the impressive fiddling, rapid-fire wordplay, and toe-tapping melody. The image of the devil crouched on a hickory stump, playing the fiddle so fast that fire shoots out his fingertips is hard to get out of in your mind.

Interested in discovering the most famous song from the rest of the states? Check out the full list here.