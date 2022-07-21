This Is The Most Famous Song About Illinois

For music fans, there is arguably no better way to show your love — or distain — for something than through a song. That is probably why every state in the U.S. has at least one song that pays homage to it. Sometimes it's just easier to express your feelings through song. So, what's the best song about Illinois?

Stacker compiled a list of the most famous songs about every state in the U.S. The list spans multiple genres, topics and eras and the songs are inspired by sandy beaches, green valleys and beautiful city skylines. Despite their differences, each track has one thing in common: Celebrating their respective state. According to Stacker, "Casimir Pulaski Day" by Sufjan Stevens is the best ode to the Garden of the West. Here's what they had to say about it:

Though this Sufjan Stevens song never mentions the state by name, it comes from his Illinois album and gets its name from Casimir Pulaski Day, a local Chicago holiday honoring a Revolutionary War cavalry officer born in Poland. The beautifully melancholy lyrics recall first love, loss, and growing up.

