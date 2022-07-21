This Is The Most Famous Song About Nebraska

By Taylor Linzinmeir

July 21, 2022

Young woman listening music
Photo: Getty Images

For music fans, there is arguably no better way to show your love — or distain — for something than through a song. Sometimes it's just easier to express your feelings that way. That's probably why every state in the U.S. has at least one song that pays homage to it. So, what's the best song about Nebraska?

Stacker compiled a list of the most famous songs about every state in the U.S. The list spans multiple genres, topics and eras and the songs are inspired by sandy beaches, green valleys and beautiful city skylines. Despite their differences, each track has one thing in common: Celebrating their respective state. According to Stacker, "You and I" by Lady Gaga is the best ode to the Cornhusker State. Here's what they had to say about it:

Lady Gaga only mentions Nebraska a few times in this pop-rock song—she’s singing to her “cool Nebraska guy” and belts out a few bars of “Nebraska, I love ya” late in the song—but it’s still a winner. Sprawling cornfields, dirt roads, and big blue skies also feature prominently in the music video.

Interested in discovering the most famous song from the rest of the states? Check out the full list here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.