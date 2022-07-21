This Is The Most Famous Song About Ohio

By Taylor Linzinmeir

July 21, 2022

Happy friends drinking cocktails and listening music from old vintage stereo - Young trendy people having fun at summer beach party - Youth lifestyle and fest concept - Focus on blond girl face
Photo: Getty Images

For music fans, there is arguably no better way to show your love — or distain — for something than through a song. That's probably why every state in the U.S. has at least one song that pays homage to it. So, what's the best song about Ohio?

Stacker compiled a list of the most famous songs about every state in the U.S. The list spans multiple genres, topics and eras, but each track has one thing in common: Celebrating their respective state. According to Stacker, "Bloodbuzz Ohio" by The National is the best ode to the Buckeye State. Here's what they had to say about it:

The National may have formed in Brooklyn, but the band is composed of Ohio natives. Their single "Bloodbuzz Ohio" marries lyrics about love with a chronicle about the hardship of their home state coming out of the 2008 economic recession, with lyrics like "I was carried to Ohio in a swarm of bees / I never married but Ohio don't remember me" and "I still owe money to the money to the money I owe / I never thought about love when I thought about home" painting a somber, wistful picture of remembering home. 
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.