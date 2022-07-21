Trader Joe's Recalls Snickerdoodle Cookies Over Contamination Concerns

By Bill Galluccio

July 21, 2022

Photo: Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's announced a recall of its soft-baked snickerdoodle cookies over concerns that they may contain hard bits of plastic. The retailer said the recalled cookies have an SKU# of 94075 and a best-by date of 02/03/2023.

There have been no reports of injuries, and all of the products have been removed from the shelves. Trader Joe's said that anybody who purchased the cookies should not eat them. Instead, they should discard it or return it to any Trader Joe's location for a full refund.

According to Mashedthe cookies were manufactured by Enjoy Life Natural Brands, which was forced to recall several other brands of soft-baked cookies due to contamination concerns. The initial recall was initiated in late June and has been updated to include the following products:

  • Enjoy Life Soft Baked Snickerdoodle, Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate Brownie, Sunseed Butter Chocolate Chip, and Monster Cookies
  • Enjoy Life Sunseed Crunch and Caramel Blondie Chewy Bars
  • Enjoy Life Rich Chocolate and Salted Caramel Life Brownie Bites
  • Enjoy Life Soft Baked Cookies - Amazon Variety Packs
  • Enjoy Life Apple Cinnamon, Chocolate Chip Banana, and Berry Medley Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.