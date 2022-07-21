Trader Joe's Recalls Snickerdoodle Cookies Over Contamination Concerns

Trader Joe's announced a recall of its soft-baked snickerdoodle cookies over concerns that they may contain hard bits of plastic. The retailer said the recalled cookies have an SKU# of 94075 and a best-by date of 02/03/2023.

There have been no reports of injuries, and all of the products have been removed from the shelves. Trader Joe's said that anybody who purchased the cookies should not eat them. Instead, they should discard it or return it to any Trader Joe's location for a full refund.

According to Mashed, the cookies were manufactured by Enjoy Life Natural Brands, which was forced to recall several other brands of soft-baked cookies due to contamination concerns. The initial recall was initiated in late June and has been updated to include the following products: