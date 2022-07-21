UPS Driver Saves Drowning 7-Year-Old Girl In Washington

A UPS driver is being hailed as a hero after rescuing a young Washington girl from a dire situation.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says they got a report of a drowning at the Smokiam RV Resort in Soap Lake at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday (July 20). A 7-year-old girl was pulled from the water but wasn't breathing, according to authorities.

That's when Brian Walters stepped in to give the child CPR. Officials say Walters happened to be making deliveries in the area when he stopped to help.

His quick response saved the girl's life, as GCSO Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman explained in a video posted to Facebook. Deputies say the 7-year-old was placed into an ambulance following the incident, awake and crying. She was flown to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

"We want to say thank you to the UPS driver for acting, performing CPR, and saving this child’s life," Foreman says in the footage.