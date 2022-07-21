UPS Driver Saves Drowning 7-Year-Old Girl In Washington
By Zuri Anderson
July 21, 2022
A UPS driver is being hailed as a hero after rescuing a young Washington girl from a dire situation.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office says they got a report of a drowning at the Smokiam RV Resort in Soap Lake at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday (July 20). A 7-year-old girl was pulled from the water but wasn't breathing, according to authorities.
That's when Brian Walters stepped in to give the child CPR. Officials say Walters happened to be making deliveries in the area when he stopped to help.
His quick response saved the girl's life, as GCSO Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman explained in a video posted to Facebook. Deputies say the 7-year-old was placed into an ambulance following the incident, awake and crying. She was flown to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
"We want to say thank you to the UPS driver for acting, performing CPR, and saving this child’s life," Foreman says in the footage.
Authorities weren't the only ones singing Walters' praises. Users flooded the comment section with love and appreciation for the hero. Some even say he deserves some compensation from his employer.
"UPS driver deserves a bonus in his paycheck," one commentator says.
"I am so glad that UPS driver was in the right place at just the right time," another person wrote. "If I recall correctly, the pool there is behind the office so I’m surprised he saw the child!